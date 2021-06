BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters saved a cat and two dogs from a fire that started in one Northeast Bakersfield home and spread to two others.

The fire broke out just after 12:30 p.m. at a home on Kaibab Avenue, near University and Wenatchee avenues.

Three pets were rescued, but three other animals died in the fire.

Firefighters say they were able to get the fire knocked down quickly.

The arson unit is now investigating the cause of the fire.