BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 3.7-magnitude earthquake hit an area Thursday north northeast of Ridgecrest, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Data from the USGS shows the quake struck the area at around 6:20 p.m. about 11.1 miles north northeast of Ridgecrest.

The quake struck at a depth of 7.6 kilometers the USGS website shows.

At least one report shows the quake was felt in an area just east of Wofford Heights.