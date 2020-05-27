3.7-magnitude quake hits near Oildale

A 3.7-magnitude earthquake hit Tuesday evening about 3 miles southeast of Oildale with the epicenter near Kern Medical, according to initial reports.

The quake jarred residents at 9:52 p.m. and was felt as far as Lake Isabella, according to the U.S Geological Survey.

It was initially reported as a magnitude 3.6 quake but was upgraded to 3.7 minutes later.

Hundreds took to social media to describe the quick, sharp jolt, many saying they couldn’t tell at first if it was a quake, an explosion or a truck passing nearby. Some people said it felt like a car hit their residence.

Councilman Andrae Gonzales posted on Facebook he received a message from the city manager saying staff will be going through a safety check protocol as a result of the quake.

On Saturday, a 1.6 magnitude quake hit about 6.5 miles south-southwest of Lamont, according to the USGS, and temblors measuring 3.5 and 3.8 struck near Ridgecrest Sunday morning.

It was July 4 of last year when a 6.4-magnitude temblor shook Ridgecrest, followed the next day by a massive 7.1-magnitude quake and dozens of aftershocks.