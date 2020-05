BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The sentencing for former school principal Leslie Chance, convicted of murder in the shooting death of her husband, has been postponed to late August to allow attorneys time to file motions and conduct investigations regarding alleged juror misconduct in the case.

Chance, 53, was found guilty in January of first-degree murder in the killing of Todd Chance, 45. Her sentencing has been postponed multiple times due to an illness she suffered as well as concerns of holding the hearing amid the coronavirus pandemic.