BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck in an area east of Bakersfield Friday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at around 6:26 p.m. and was centered in the mountains about 13 miles north northwest of Keene at a depth of 2.5 km, USGS data showed.

USGS received a handful of self-reported shaking in surrounding areas including Bakersfield, Tehachapi and Shafter.