BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck an area east of Ridgecrest Friday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Data from the USGS shows the quake hit an area 12.6 miles east of Ridgecrest at 4:22 p.m.

The quake was measured at a depth of 3.1 kilometers the USGS website showed.