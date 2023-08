BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck south of the Grapevine Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

There were some reports of shaking in Lebec, Frazier Park and Pine Mountain Club. The earthquake happened just before 1 p.m., the USGS said.

No injuries have been reported and the earthquake has not interrupted traffic on I-5.