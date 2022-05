BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A magnitude 3.2 earthquake shook a remote area south of Maricopa on Saturday afternoon according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck just before 2:30 p.m. about 10 miles south southeast of Maricopa, USGS data showed.

The quake was measured at a depth of 5.7 kilometers in the Bitter Creek National Wildlife Refuge.

There were few reports to the USGS of shaking being felt in the city of Maricopa.