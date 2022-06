BAKERSIFLED, Calif. (KGET)– A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck near the Bodfish area just after midnight on June 9, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) Website.

At 12:34 a.m. the USGS reported the earthquake southeast of Bodfish.

This is the second reported earthquake this week near the Bodfish area. The last one happened June 8 and was a 3.6 magnitude earthquake, according to the USGS.