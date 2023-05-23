BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of two men injured in last year’s explosion at Park 20th Apartments, one of two suits to be filed in the deadly blast.

Among defendants named in the suit is the Housing Authority of the County of Kern, which runs the 55-unit complex for homeless veterans and low-income households at 20th and V streets. It says the Housing Authority’s negligence and failure to properly maintain the property resulted in plaintiffs Zachary Williams and Mark Martin being injured in the June 30 blast.

Another suit was filed earlier this year by the children of 66-year-old Cleveland Amos, who was flung from his apartment into the street by the force of the explosion and later died. The suit said Amos suffered third-degree burns “all over his body.”

Hearings in both suits are scheduled next month.