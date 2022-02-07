2nd lawsuit filed in crash that killed Nicolas Peterson, 13

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A lawsuit filed against Bakersfield and Kern County by the mother of a 13-year-old boy killed in a traffic collision alleges the intersection where the crash occurred was poorly designed and maintained and was the scene of numerous collisions.

The suit also says a malfunctioning traffic signal at the intersection resulted in “a trap like condition” where drivers couldn’t tell when it was safe to turn left from eastbound Hageman Road onto Coffee Road. The suit is listed on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the county Board of Supervisors.

This is the second lawsuit filed in connection to the crash that killed Nicolas Peterson in January of last year. Nicolas and his stepfather were riding a motorcycle authorities say collided with an SUV that turned left on a red arrow. The boy died and the stepfather suffered serious injuries.

The first suit, filed by Nicolas’ father, names the SUV’s driver, Cristina Moreno-Gonzalez, and the stepfather, John Deal, as defendants. It says Moreno-Gonzalez “acted with callous, clear and conscious disregard for the safety of decedent by intentionally running a red light and colliding with decedent’s vehicle.”

The father’s suit also alleges Deal did not provide Nicolas with a helmet, but police have said the boy was wearing a helmet.

The suit filed by Tiffiny Peterson names Moreno-Gonzalez in addition to the city and county. Moreno-Gonzalez has pleaded not guilty to vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and reckless driving and is due back in court March 9.

Kyle Peterson’s suit has a case management conference scheduled March 10 and suit brought by Tiffiny Peterson has a hearing set for Feb. 25.