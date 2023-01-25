BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A second person has filed a claim against Kern County in connection with the June 30 explosion that killed a man at a Bakersfield apartment complex.

A Ventura-based attorney filed a claim Monday on behalf of Patricia Allen, who lived at Park 20th Apartments and alleges she suffered “dizziness, nausea, headaches, chest pain, damage to bodily organs and emotional distress” from the blast. The claim names as defendant the Housing Authority of the County of Kern, which runs the 55-unit complex for homeless veterans and low-income households at 20th and V streets.

The claim, which must be filed before a lawsuit can be brought against a government agency, alleges the property manager ignored warnings of a gas leak.

Zackhary Williams, another resident, filed a claim in July but no lawsuit was listed as of Wednesday.

The blast sent Cleveland Lee Amos, 66, to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, where he later died.