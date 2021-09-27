2nd case of West Nile virus confirmed in Kern County this year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are now two human cases of the West Nile Virus in Kern County.

The Kern County Public Health Department confirmed the first human case in July. According to the department’s West Nile page, there were eight cases in 2020 and 32 in 2019.

West Nile is spread by mosquitoes and it most often spreads to people during the summer and early fall when the mosquitoes carrying the virus are most active. The virus typically only causes mild flu-like symptoms but can cause severe illness and even death in some cases. Symptoms of West Nile include fever, headache, neck stiffness and confusion.

To decrease your risk of catching the virus, avoid mosquito-infested areas, wear long-sleeve shirts and long pants when outdoors, apply mosquito repellent while outdoors and ensure that doors and windows have screens in good repair.