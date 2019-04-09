Local News

2nd-annual scholarship awarded in memory of Kelsey Meadows, Taft teacher killed in Route 91 shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - For the second year, a scholarship was awarded at Taft Union High School in memory of a teacher killed in the Route 91 shooting in 2017.

The tragedy at Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas took the lives of several Bakersfield natives, including 28-year-old Kelsey Meadows.

She was a well-known substitute teacher at TUHS who also graduated from the school in 2007. Most of her family are also alumni, including her mother who worked there for 35 years.

"The scholarship fund was created within 24 hours of learning Kelsey had passed away," said Jessica Meadows, Kelsey's sister-in-law.

"We're so thrilled to see that they're able to give a scholarship in Kelsey's honor, and in that way really invest in someone else who will go on and live a life that Kelsey would be proud of too," said Chelle Koerner, who's worked at TUHS for 24 years and was once Kelsey's counselor.

"She was not the kind of hard worker where she only did academics," Jessica said of Kelsey. "If Kelsey were here, I think that would be what she would be telling (students)--yes academics are important, yes go do the best you absolutely can do, but don't do it at the cost of what you want your life to be."

Last year, the family awarded $10,000. This year, they gave out $11,500 to 11 deserving students.

"Some of these students wouldn't be able to go to college without this money. They're not necessarily the straight A's, and we like to think Kelsey's making an impact on their lives," Jessica said. "She was for the underdog."

The source of the funds comes from community donations--and these donations allow the scholarship to live on for years to come.

"The city of Taft, personal donations were a large chunk of it. Berry Petroleum was $25,000, and the Kern Community Foundation was $10,000," Jessica said.

The community is also what the family says has helped find light in such tragedy.

