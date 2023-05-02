BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Cougar Rooster Club will hold its 2nd annual fundraiser tournament to support McFarland High School athletics this summer, according to a release.

Organizers say this year’s tournament will begin with a shotgun at noon, followed by dinner and a raffle. Participants will also get a chance to compete in various golf events and win prizes.

Golf enthusiasts and supporters of McFarland High Athletics are invited to register teams of four for $125 per person before May 26, the release says.

Organizers say registration forms can be collected by emailing McFarland head coach Norm Brown at Norbrown@mcfarland.k12.ca.us.

The 2nd annual McFarland High School Athletics Golf Tournament fundraiser will take place June 2 from noon at the North Kern Country Club located at 17412 Quality Rd. in Bakersfield.

All proceeds will go towards essential resources for McFarland High Athletics teams including equipment, uniforms and training facilities.