BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’re looking for a switch in careers, the city of Delano will be holding their second annual career and resource fair on Nov. 8, according to organizers.

The career fair is happening from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 1015 11th Ave. in front of City Hall. Organizers say to show up dressed to impress with copies of your resume ready to go.

If you’re organization or company would like to participate, sign up on their website.

For questions or other information, call the city’s human resource department at 661-721-3305.