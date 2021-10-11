29th annual Fall Home Show happening this weekend at fairgrounds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Shop the latest home improvement trends and holiday inspiration for your home, inside and out, this weekend, at the 29th Annual Fall Bakersfield Home Show.

The Fall Bakersfield Home Show, returns to the Kern County Fairgrounds Friday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Officials say, whether you’re looking for a complete home remodel, a kitchen or bath makeover or fixing up your outdoor living space, this is the complete one stop shopping event.

Tickets are $10 for adults and children 12 and under are free. Admission for guests 60 and older is $5 on Friday. You can get in for $5 on Friday from 3-5 p.m. You can also save $2 at the dor when you donate a nonperishable food item for the Golden Empire Gleaners.

For more information, visit bakersfieldhomeshows.com/fall/.

Purchase tickets online here.