28th Bakersfield Black American History Parade and Heritage Awards Festival scheduled Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In honor of Black History Month, the Bakersfield Black American History Parade Committee will host the 28th annual Bakersfield Black American History Parade and Heritage Awards Festival Saturday.

The theme this year is Family Reunion: “Saving the Village Matters”

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Feb. 26 on the corner of 21st Street and V Street. The route will proceed west on 21st Street to P Street, south on P Street to 20th Street, east on 20th Street and end at 20th Street and R Street.

Related Content Black History Month kicks off in Bakersfield with seminars & service

The Heritage Awards Festival will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and host local organizations, guest vendors, music, dancing, entertainment, ethnic cuisine.

Both events are open to the public.

To secure a spot in the parade or as a vendor, call organizer Gloria Patterson at (661) 703-7955

You can also find parade and vendor applications on the event website.