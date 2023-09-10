BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Village Fest — Bakersfield’s biggest “party of the year” — was a huge hit on Saturday evening.

The 27th Village Fest was held on Sept. 9 for those 21 and over at the Kern County Museum.

The event featured 30 local restaurants serving food samples, 60 breweries and 25 Central Coast wineries, in addition to 15 live bands. All proceeds from the event benefitted the C.A.R.E for Kids organization.

“This is a legacy. This is a tradition,” Miranda Whitworth, Media Relations Officer, told 17 News. “There are so many people that love coming out here. This is when you see all your friends, and you get to have such a great time for such a great cause. We are never going away.”

According to Whitworth, between 4,000 and 4,500 people were reported to have attended the event.

Since 2005, Village Fest has raised $1.2 million — and all of it has been donated to the community. Whitworth said they are on track to raise about $80,000 from Saturday’s Village Fest.