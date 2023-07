BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are 2,740 homes and businesses without power in northeast Bakersfield due to a PG&E power outage Tuesday afternoon.

The power outage started around 2:31 p.m. in the area of River Boulevard, Columbus Street, Alta Vista Drive and Haley Street.

PG&E crews are assessing the cause of the power outage.

According to the PG&E power outage map, the power in the impacted areas is scheduled to return around 5:45 p.m.