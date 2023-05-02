BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Arvin man has died after a solo vehicle crash into a utility pole on North Rancho Road Monday night.

According to California Highway Patrol, the 26-year-old man was driving a 2008 Honda northbound on N. Rancho Drive, south of Herring Road, at an unknown speed when he made an unsafe turning movement causing the Honda to leave the road.

The vehicle crashed into a wooden utility pole east of the roadway and overturned. The force of the collision caused the wooden pole to fall down and partially blocked traffic lanes.

The driver sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, CHP said.

Officials are investigating if alcohol and drugs were a factor in the crash.

N. Rancho Drive was closed for several hours during the investigation and repair of the utility pole.

Coroner’s office will release the victim’s identity at a later time.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to contact CHP at 661-396-6600.