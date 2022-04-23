BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Scottish Games and Gatherings returns to Kern County with a weekend full of events for all to enjoy.

It’s Kern County’s 25th Annual Scottish Games and Gatherings and people from all over the community came out to watch some athletic games, enjoy some music and have fun with the entire family.

Scottish heritage is the theme for the event. Sports, music and food were all lined up for people to enjoy throughout the day.

“This is about celebrating the Scottish heritage and our culture and bringing it to the people of Kern County and Bakersfield,” Bruce Marshall the chieftain of the Kern County Scottish Society said. “This is our 25th anniversary. So we’re really excited.”

Dale Gillmore came from Lebec to celebrate the day and pay homage to his father.

“The people are nice and friendly and it’s a beautiful day,” Gillmore said. “The kilt that I have on is a remembrance kilt for my father who recently passed away and this is a tribute to him that I got it.”

The heavy weight athletic events drew a lot of attention. People competed, throwing weights like the “caber.” Both men and women competed in the events.

On Sunday, at 9 a.m. a novice class will be offered for anyone who wants to try.

Local musicians and bands played music. Kids also had their own fun by safely reenacting battles while others saw shows involving a trained great horned owl.

“In ’19 we had a great turnout but of course we’ve been idle for two years,” Marshall said. “This weekend the weather is great, people want to get out and do things again. So we’re expecting a great turnout.”

If you missed out on Saturday’s events you can catch it on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. back at the Kern County Fairgrounds.