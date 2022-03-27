BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It started as a tiny office at the Mercado Latino in Bakersfield almost 20 years ago, but now the Dolores Huerta Foundation has grown to a multi-county foundation with over 50 staff members and a desire to continue serving the underserved.

On Friday, the James Irvine Foundation awarded foundation director and daughter of Dolores Huerta, Camila Chavez, a grant for $250,000.

The grant was presented along with the unveiling of a mural which decorates the walls of the foundation’s original home at Mercado Latino. The mural depicts two decades of work Chavez has done for future generations.

“We hope they get the message the mural is trying to convey, civic engagement, being proud of our roots and we live in a democracy and in order for a democracy to work we all need to engage and participate,” Chavez said.

The grant will go toward funding the upcoming construction of the Dolores Huerta Peace and Justice Cultural Center in Downtown Bakersfield. So far, over $17.5 million has been raised towards the $24 million project.