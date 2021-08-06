24th Street/Chester Avenue intersection to be closed tonight for repavement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The intersection of 24th Street and Chester Avenue will be closed tonight for repavement. 

The city said the intersection will be closed from 8 p.m. tonight through 6 a.m. on Saturday. Westbound traffic will be routed northbound on K Street, westbound on 25th Street and then southbound on H Street. Northbound traffic will be routed eastbound on 23rd Street, northbound on K Street and westbound on 25th Street to Chester Avenue.

Southbound traffic will be detoured westbound on 25th Street, southbound on H Street and eastbound on 23rd Street to Chester Avenue.

