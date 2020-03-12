24th Street/Chester Avenue intersection closed this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Westbound 24th Street at Chester Avenue will need to be closed on Saturday to remove old trolley tracks from the roadway as part of the 24th Street Improvement Project.

The closure will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Westbound traffic will be detoured onto northbound Chester Avenue during the closure. The detour route will follow Chester Avenue to 28th Street, continue west to H Street, then south to 24th Street.

Northbound Chester Avenue will also be closed through the intersection during these hours. Motorists will need to use H Street or L Street to cross the corridor while work is underway. Southbound Chester Avenue traffic will be able to turn right onto westbound 24th Street or continue south through the intersection.

No impacts are anticipated for eastbound traffic on 23rd Street.