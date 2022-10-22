BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Italian street painting festival Via Arte is back.

The festival kicked off Saturday morning with artists setting up shop at the Marketplace in southwest Bakersfield. Dozens of artists worked for hours to get their pieces completed by the deadline on Saturday.

“We have everything from high school pieces where we have 20 different high schools competing to well over 90 professional artists who are out here as well,” Amy Smith the executive director for the Bakersfield Museum of Art said.

Artists work to get their pieces completed by Saturday’s deadline. The pieces can then win awards, like best work, best technique and best rendition of a master but for many artists it’s not the awards that gets them out to event.

“I think it’s just that how much happiness that art can bring you,” Leslie Aldridge an artist at Via Arte said. “We have the music going and we have so many types of artists with a variety of methods of doing chalk art.”

“It’s really fun I really enjoy it,” Alexandra Biternas an artist at Via Arte said. “I want her to seem peaceful. I want her to seem not stressed. Like I don’t want her to seem tense.”

The event hosts a youth section for high school groups and children. 17’s Candy Caceres was spotted drawing with her daughter during the event.

“We have the bambino squares where even the young kids can get into being inspired from all of the creative that’s happening,” Smith said.

You still have a chance to see the completed creations. The art will stay on display until Monday night.