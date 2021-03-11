24-year-old woman reported missing from Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a 24-year-old woman reported missing Thursday is asking for help to locate her.

The family of Andrea Marquez says Marquez went missing at around 10 a.m. in Oildale, from the area of Plymouth and Beardsley avenues on Thursday, March 11.

Marquez is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. She is described as having long brown hair with red highlights. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, orange tank top, black tights or leggings and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Marquez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.