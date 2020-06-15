24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy; will close both Bakersfield locations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The gym chain 24 Hour Fitness is having financial issues.

The California company says it’s closing 100 gyms, or about a quarter of its more than 400 fitness centers.

About one-third are in California, and that includes the gyms in Kern County.

Last week, the wall street journal reported the company laid off a number of workers in several states, as it struggles with the impact of gyms being closed due to the pandemic.

Reports say the gym has been seeking financing to stay afloat.

We checked the 24 Hour Fitness website and both Bakersfield locations are listed as closed.