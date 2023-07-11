BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fire with a vicious blaze that started on Thursday, July 6, completely scorched a home — but it didn’t stop there.

This was the reality on 23rd Street just off C Street over the weekend. Not once, but twice.

Tracy Novak, a resident who lives behind the homes that caught fire, talked about the impact the fires have had on her.

“I smelled a rubbery smoke smell, and came out in the front and there was just huge bellows of flames,” Novak told 17 News. “And then the PG&E lines caught fire and that spark made noise, everything. I’ll tell you, the last few nights, I have not slept well.”

Another neighbor, Jack Winter, said grass and cardboard in his backyard caught fire from stray embers.

“I pulled into my driveway and saw roaring smoke over the alley,” Winter told 17 News. “It looked like a huge Christmas tree on fire across the street.”

These fires didn’t happen very far from each other. On Sunday, July 9, another fire broke out just a couple of houses down from the first fire at 2105 and 2111 23rd St.

Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Tim Ortiz spoke with 17 News about the damage that was done.

“From the time that we even got on scene we had multiple units involved which happened with both fires. So we were actually able to keep it from extending beyond those original structures,” Ortiz told 17 News. “I know it’s under investigation by our arson units, that’s the information I have available at this time.”

While Bakersfield fire investigates, neighbors believe there is foul play involved in the fires.

“I hate to speculate, but it seems very suspicious to me,” Novak told 17 News.

Winter also voiced his suspicions.

“Nobody wants a fire anywhere near their house. It’s always suspicious,” Winter told 17 News.

While neighbors say they’re concerned about the safety of their homes, Bakersfield City Fire declined to say if they believe the fires are suspicious.