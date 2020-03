BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city has reached a major milestone in the 24th Street Improvement Project.

The Thomas Roads Improvement Program says construction has been completed on 23rd Street and that the road is now fully open. Portions of the street have been closed since last year to widen it from three to four lanes.

Construction on 24th street is expected to continue through the end of the project, which is expected to be completed this summer.