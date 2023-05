BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 23rd Annual Latino Food Fest is returning to the Kern County Fairgrounds on May 28.

Organizers say the event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 28.

The event will feature a menudo and pozole contest, a kids camp, food vendors, a health and wellness resource area and live entertainment.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.