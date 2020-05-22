22-year-old Tehachapi woman found dead after crash appeared to have died from stab wounds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A young woman is dead following a multi-car crash early this morning but her cause of death may be related to something else. Police say she may have died from stab wounds she got before getting on.​

“It’s quiet, it’s very quiet here,” said Regina Shaw. “It’s kind of odd that something like this happened. Stuff like this never happens.”​

​The quiet neighborhood Shaw describes was disturbed overnight by what neighbors say sounded like a loud fight.​

“It sounded like a bunch of people fighting,” said Shaw. “I looked out the window and there was a bunch of people fighting.​

Shaw says she saw the group fighting in the middle of the street​.

“I saw girls and a couple of boys,”​ said Shaw.

She says she doesn’t believe the group was from the neighborhood.​

It was nearly 2 a.m. when police were called to east 9th street, near Martin Luther King Junior Park in East Bakersfield on reports of a stabbing.

But before officers arrived.

“They jumped in a car and took off,” said Shaw.​

The stabbing victim, a woman who has not been identified, was put on someone’s car and driven toward Kern Medical.​

But they didn’t get very far. About two miles away on Mt. Vernon Avenue just two blocks from Kern Medical, according to the CHP, the car with the injured woman ran a red light at Niles Street.

It hit another car and careened into a third car.​

The woman who had been stabbed was declared dead at the scene.

“It is believed the victim died from her injured of the assault and not the traffic collision at this time,” said Sgt. Nathan Mccauley, Bakersfield Police.

Police say it appears the driver transporting the injured woman was driving drunk.​

She was identified as a 22-year-old Tehachapi resident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Bakersfield Police at 327-7111.​