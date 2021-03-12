21-year-old killed after motorcycle crashes into truck on E. Lerdo Highway

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist killed after a crash with a truck in Shafter near Minter Field earlier this week has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Jonathan Isaiah Rosales Montes, 21, was the driver of the motorcycle that crashed into a truck on East Lerdo Highway and Vultee Street. The collision happened on March 9 at around 3:37 p.m. Montes, a Shafter resident, died at the scene, according to officials.

This is the sixth deadly motorcycle crash in Kern County this year.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call the Shafter Police Department at 661-746-8500.