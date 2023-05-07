BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of families gathered Saturday morning to remember those who died of cancer and to show support to those that survived it.

Relay for Life had hundreds of families and friends walk the traditional “survivor’s lap” to support local cancer survivors.

“It’s so important to have something like this to bring the community together and show the survivors they aren’t alone.” Donna Hermann, Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society Relay For Life told 17 News. “They are all out here fighting it together and come together to support the cause.”

The event, which was sponsored by 17 News, wrapped up Sunday morning and during the event the news team handed out medals to participants.

Relay for Life also had a luminaria ceremony Saturday evening to remember and honor those who died of cancer and those who still suffer from it. The ceremony saw people write names of family members on paper bags that were then lit with glowsticks.