BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield-ARC will be holding it’s annual “Night to Shine” prom night to celebrate people with disabilities.

According to a news release, this year’s iteration of the event billed as “Night to Shine” will be the first edition to be held in-person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally put together by the Tim Tebow Foundation, Bakersfield-ARC will be participating in this year’s event.

The night is meant for people with disabilities to have a “prom-like event,” Bakersfield-ARC president Shawn Kennemer said.

“It’s their moment of the year to feel extra love from the community.”

Friday’s event in Bakersfield is sold out, according to organizers. It is one of 700 similar events scheduled to take place across the U.S.

“Night to Shine” will be held on Feb. 10 at the Crossroads Christian Fellowship Church.