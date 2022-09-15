BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the 2022 Kern County Fair one week away, community members alike are getting excited to revisit their favorites from last year. But this year’s Fair will also feature several new attractions.

Chelsey Roberts with the Kern County Fair said attractions returning after having missed the 2021 Fair due to Covid are:

Lumberjack show

Petting Farm

Kern County Basque Club

Kern County Fire Department

Bakersfield Fire Department

National Order of the Trench Rats

Roberts also said the Fair would be bringing in seven new food vendors including:

Nov’s Soul Spot – Leon Denweed, located in Building 3 serving cobblers and pies

Juicy’s, serving traditional Fair Foods

West Coast Churros, serving fruit smoothies

Mama Marines, serving Mexican Food

Rogue Concessions, serving pastrami and Italian Sandwiches

Pacific Create Hawaiian Teriyaki, serving teriyaki rice bowls, yakisoba, Hawaiian Bento

Cabo Corner, serving Baja California Taqueria with fish and shrimp tacos

Roberts also said that Sharkey’s will have a new “Lobster Nacho” this year made with an Alfredo sauce, among other new dishes from other vendors.

