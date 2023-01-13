BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County is teaming up with Hodel’s for their annual cinnamon roll fundraiser.

On Jan. 18 at 6 a.m. you can purchase a pan of Hodel’s cinnamon rolls on the corner of 22nd and L streets aka Compassion Corner. The drive will continue until they are all sold out.

The drive benefits ADAKC and local families living with the devastating effects of Alzheimer’s disease by keeping this crucial resource open and thriving, according to organizers.

Last year’s cinnamon roll drive was a success, ADAKC says, with scores of people turning out bright and early to get a pan of cinnamon rolls.

To place an order ahead of time, you can text ADAKC to 366283.