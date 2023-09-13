BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For some, Halloween is not just a day, but a season that begins well before October.

With Halloween right around the corner, Kern County organizations and businesses have a variety of events to offer.

Bring on the pumpkin patches, trick-or-treating and corn mazes. Here is a list of some of the “spooky” events happening around Kern County:

Cherry Acres Pumpkin Patch

Cherry Acres Pumpkin Patch is scheduled to open Monday, Oct. 2, according to the Cherry Acres website.

Cherry Acres Pumpkin Patch will feature a bounce pad, corn maze, face painting, games and more at 4011 Wegis Ave. from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Banducci’s Pumpkin Patch

Opening day will soon be announced, according to Banducci’s Instagram Page.

Scare Valley

Scare Valley is coming back to Bakersfield with its pumpkin patch and other spooky activities this October.

According to event organizers, the Scare Valley Haunt is scheduled on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month. Prices vary depending on the haunted house experience chosen. For a full list of ticket prices for the Scare Valley Haunt, click here.

To enter Halloweenville, the tickets are $15 and include access to the pumpkin patch, according to the event’s website.

The Halloweenville event will feature a Haunted Hayride, Caper’s Bounce Zone and more unlimited activities. For more information on Halloweenville, click here.

According to the event’s website, the event is scheduled to be held at 4009 Chester Ave.

Boo at the Zoo at CALM

The California Living Museum is hosting its Boo at the Zoo event from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22, according to organizers.

Tickets will be available on CALM Zoo’s website, but they are not on sale yet.

CALM is also hosting the Boo at the Zoo After Dark on Oct. 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., according to organizers. Tickets will be available on the zoo’s website, but they are not on sale yet.

1st Annual Patty’s Safe Trunk and Treat

The Missing Smiles of Kern County is hosting the 1st Annual Patty’s Safe Trunk and Treat event in honor of Bakersfield’s Angel, according to the All Events website.

Organizers say the event will feature a night full of family fun, free candy, a costume contest and child ID kits.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 3723 Auburn St. at the West Coast Tire and Auto Center.

Bakersfield Monster Mash Dash

The Bakersfield Monster Mash Dash kicks off at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, according to organizers.

According to the event’s website, there will be a 5K Walk/Run, a Kids Run and a Virtual Run.

The registration deadline for all the races is the day of the event, according to organizers.

Bristol Cares Halloween Car Show

The Bristol Cares Halloween Car Show is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to event organizers.

Organizers say all of the proceeds will go to the Bristol Hospice Foundation of California.

2023 Vickie Rigby Spooktacular

The 2023 Vickie Rigby Spooktacular is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28 at 6 a.m., according to the event’s website.

Organizers say the event will kick off at CALM at 10500 Alfred Harrell Hwy.

To help with planning, organizers are requiring preregistration.

Halloween Wine Tour

The all-day wine tour is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to organizers.

Organizers say the Haunted Party Bus will leave Bakersfield at 9 a.m., and eventgoers will visit three Paso Robles wineries.

The event will feature wine, a costume contest and live entertainment.

The Haunted Tavern

The Haunted Tavern is an immersive pop-up cocktail experience coming to the Padre Hotel on Sept. 28, 29 and 30, according to event organizers.

The event will be held in the Belvedere Room at the Padre Hotel and feature cocktails and dark tales that haunt the Padre Hotel.

If you know of any other Halloween activities and events around Kern County, send us a tip at 17News@kget.com.