BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the fall season starting, you may want to see some fall colors in the Kern County area.

According to the 2023 Fall Foilage Map, Kern County is expected to see peak change in leaves around Nov. 6 with minimal change starting around Oct. 9.

To find some indoor and outdoor fall colors around Bakersfield and Kern County, here is a list of events on where to search:

Flavors of Autumn Dinner

The Padre Hotel is hosting a Flavors of Autumn Dinner at the Belvedere Room on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.

Eventgoers are able to enjoy a three-course menu with optional drink pairings.

According to event organizers, seating includes a complimentary goodie bag and admission to The Padre’s Halloween party.

Tickets are $85 per person, click here for more information.

An Evening with Cass Winery

The Padre Hotel is hosting an exclusive evening with Cass Winery on Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Prairie Fire Patio, according to event organizers.

Event organizers say guests can enjoy four courses paired with the finest wines from Cass Winery.

Tickets are $95 per person, click here for more information.

Cherry Acres Pumpkin Patch

Cherry Acres Pumpkin Patch is scheduled to open Monday, Oct. 2, according to the Cherry Acres website.

Cherry Acres Pumpkin Patch will feature a bounce pad, corn maze, face painting, games and more at 4011 Wegis Ave. from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information on Cherry Acres Pumpkin Patch, click here.

The Patch

The Patch is a new pumpkin patch opening this year on Oct. 4 on Coffee and Brimhall roads, according to organizers.

After opening day, The Patch will be open seven days a week through Oct. 31, according to organizers. The Patch will be open from 3 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, from 3 to 10 p.m. on Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Organizers say The Patch is brought to the Kern County community by Frosty’s Forest.

The Patch will feature slides, pony rides, obstacle courses, games, a petting zoo, live music, face painting and food, according to organizers.

Organizers told 17 News there will also be costume contests, theme night and group or birthday packages. The details of those events will be announced on The Patch’s social media.

For more information, you can find The Patch on Facebook and Instagram @the.patch31.

Banducci’s Pumpkin Patch

Opening day will soon be announced, according to Banducci’s Instagram Page.

NOR Fall Festival

The NOR Fall Festival is scheduled at Almondale Park at 5501 Verdugo Ln on Oct. 14 from 2 to 5 p.m., according to NOR event organizers.

Organizers told 17 News the event will feature carnival games, bounce houses and vendor booths.

The day is scheduled to end with a movie in the park.

Murray Family Farms

Murray Family Farms will be holding their October Fun Fest from Sept. 30 to Oct. 31, the farm said in a press release.

According to organizers, Murray Family Farms will debut their first-ever Digital Corn Maze game this year. Additionally, attendees can find themselves in the running for a daily prize by wearing a Murray Family Farms T-shirt or pre-ordering one.

Murray Family Farms is located at 6700 General Beale Rd. in Bakersfield and will be open for the fest Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

Visitors can purchase tickets online during September and attend in the first half of October for only $11.99, according to organizers.

Community Connection For Child Care Fall Festival

Flood Ministries will be holding the Community Connection For Child Care Fall Festival on Oct. 31, according to their website.

The event will take place at 2000 K St. in Bakersfield from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Register by calling 661-861-5219.

Bakersfield Fall Home Show 2023

G & G Productions will be holding the annual Bakersfield Fall Home Show from Oct. 20, to Oct. 22, according to organizers.

The Fall Home Show brings together the best in home and garden products and services from around the region. Attendees of the event will have the chance to explore the latest trends and innovations in home and garden, and find the perfect solutions for their needs, organizers said.

This event will be held at the Kern County Fairgrounds located at 1142 S. P St. in Bakersfield. For more information, click here.

18th Annual Oktoberfest in Stallion Springs

The community of Stallion Springs will be hosting the 18th Annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The fest will be held rom 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Stallion Springs Community Services District, located at 27800 Stallion Springs Drive. According to organizers, the family-friendly event will feature beer, wine, brats, live music, games and shopping.

For more information on this event, click here.