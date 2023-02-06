BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Dewar’s location downtown is holding the annual Cupid’s Challenge fundraiser Friday to benefit the Mendiburu Magic Foundation.

You can purchase a Dewar’s Valentine Box at the Dewar’s downtown location, online, or at any Valley Strong location for $20

According to organizers, the drive-thru fundraising event at the downtown location is all day.

Proceeds from the Cupid’s Challenge fundraiser will benefit the foundation, which helps families impacted by cancer and illnesses, according to organizers.

To purchase a box online click here.

