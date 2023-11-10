BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the holiday season just around the corner, organizations around Bakersfield and Kern County are gearing up with events for your family.

Here is a list of events around Bakersfield and Kern County:

Bakersfield Christmas Parade

The Bakersfield Christmas Parade is set for Dec. 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Bakersfield.

KGET is set to broadcast the 41st annual parade from Downtown Bakersfield. Members of the 17 News team will be there and bring the sights and sounds of this year’s parade to you at home.

The theme of this year’s Christmas parade is “Joyful, Joyful.”

Go to the Bakersfield Christmas Parade website for more details.

HolidayLights at CALM

The HolidayLights at CALM is set to return to its walk-thru format on Nov. 25 through Dec. 30 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., according to event organizers. HolidayLights at CALM will not be open on Christmas Day.

The walk-thru event will feature classics, such as the Candy Cane Express train and new displays such as pictures with Santa at Santa’s Workshop, picking a Christmas tree and a vendor fair.

Click here for more information.

Bakersfield Christmas Town

Bakersfield Christmas Town opens on Nov. 24, with the attraction set to sprawl across the Kern County Fairgrounds. Tickets are on sale now and prices range from $20 to $30, on various days.

The attraction will be closed on Nov. 29 and Dec. 4, for private events according to organizers. Check the website for details. An ice-skating rink, giant Christmas tree, train rides and even Santa’s Cozy Cottage are just some of the events at the event.

36th Annual Holiday Cottage

The Holiday Cottage will be accepting donations for foster youth Christmas wishes starting Nov. 8. Organizers say foster wishes can range from Legos and Play Doh, to bicycles and scooters. The event will be located at 3043 Wilson Rd., which will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., for in-person donations this year.

The event has been making Christmas dreams come true for 35 years in Kern County.

2023 Wasco Christmas Parade

The City of Wasco’s third annual Christmas Parade, tree lighting and vendor fair is slated for Dec. 2, according to organizers.

The event will kick off with a vendor fair, starting at 4 p.m., where you can shop and grab a bite to eat throughout the festivities. The parade starts at 6 p.m. followed by the tree lighting at approximately 7:15 p.m. leading up to the Block Party, which is scheduled to end at 9 p.m.

Tehachapi Christmas Parade

The Tehachapi Christmas parade is set for Dec. 2 in Downtown Tehachapi. The event is scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Wine and Succulent Night- Christmas Theme

The wine and succulent night is set for Dec. 4 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Wine Me Up at 3900 Coffee Rd., according to event organizers.

The event will feature a lesson on succulents and their care along with Christmas-themed succulent accessories.

The event is for the 21 and over and tickets for the events are $40 per person. Tickets include your first glass of wine or beer.

For more information, click here.

Taft’s 78th Annual ‘Santa Paws’ Christmas Parade

The Taft Christmas Parade is set for Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. in downtown Taft, according to event organizers.

The deadline to register your float for the parade is Dec. 1. For more information, click here.

Merry Litmas Mixology Masterclass

The mixology class is set for Dec. 8 from 5 to 8 p.m. in Rosamond at 123 Rosamond Boulevard.

Event organizers say tools and ingredients are included. Guests are welcome to wear ugly Christmas sweaters.

Tickets are $50 and nonrefundable. For more information, click here.

Bakersfield Christmas Market

The Bakersfield Christmas Market is set from Dec. 8 to 24, according to event organizers.

The Christmas Market will be located in the Bakersfield Shopping Center on California Avenue near Hobby Lobby and Panera Bread.

For more information, click here.

Photos with Santa at the Marketplace

Bring your family to the Marketplace in Bakersfield for photos with Santa Claus.

Staff will be hosting photo opportunities on multiple dates in December.

For a full list of dates and prices, click here.

