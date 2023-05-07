BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CASA Kern County hosted a Kentucky Derby watch party Saturday to raise funds benefitting the organization and its programs.

The event raised funds to train advocates to sponsor and advocate for local foster children.

“The foster care system is a really scary place and often times children are moved from place to place and as they go through the system they also experience different social workers.” Tony Harper with the CASA Kern County board of directors told 17 News.

“The CASA advocate continues to remain attached to the child and the family after they are out of the foster care system.”

This story will be updated once CASA Kern County releases a final number on the money raised.



