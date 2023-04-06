BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you do not have plans to celebrate Easter Sunday, it is not too late to attend an event with your family.

Here is a list of events happening around the county:

Canyon Hills:

The Canyon Hills Assembly of God is inviting the public to attend a Good Friday Communion Service and an Easter Sunday service and event.

The Good Friday Communion Service is scheduled at 12:15 p.m., according to organizers.

The Easter Sunday sunrise service is scheduled at 6 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Kern Canyon Road, according to organizers.

Another Easter Sunday service is scheduled to be held at 9:30 a.m. at Canyon Hills on Auburn Street, according to organizers. After the service, children ages 2 to 12 are invited to join a free egg hunt at the Summit at 11:30 a.m.

For more information, click here.

The Mission:

The Mission at Kern County is celebrating Easter on Good Friday by serving a hot meal to more than 300 homeless guests and surrounding community families on Friday, according to organizers.

The meal service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. in the Christian Education Chapel found in the Mission Gates.

The Mission at Kern County is located at 816 E. 21st St.

Emerald Cove Easter:

North of the River is inviting families to an Easter egg hunt on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Emerald Cove Park, according to organizers.

Children from ages 1 to 10 years old can celebrate Easter early with the free annual event. There will be four areas for different age groups and participants will hunt for candy. In each designated area one winner will find a golden ticket to win a prize, according to organizers.

For more information, click here.

Blessing Corner Outreach:

The Blessing Corner Outreach and Friends will hold a free walk-up Easter celebration on Sunday at 11;30 a.m., according to organizers.

Children must be present to receive items at the event, according to organizers. Children will be able to receive toys, candy, lunch, crafts, household items and toiletries.

For more information, click here.



