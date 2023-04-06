BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield is honoring residents who are currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The Hometown Heroes Banner Program puts a face to those who are currently serving in branches of the U.S. military. A banner put on street lights in the city features the servicemember’s picture, name and the branch they are serving.

The city of Bakersfield is taking applications for the program.

DOWNLOAD A HOMETOWN HEROES BANNER PROGRAM APPLICATION BELOW

To qualify, applicants must be active military and be a current Bakersfield resident. The applicant must also have lived in Bakersfield before entering the military.

The city says all applications must be completed and received by May 3. There is a $165 fee for a banner.