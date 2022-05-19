BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday was a big night for hundreds of local high school students as the Kern High School District handed out its 2022 PEAAK awards.

PEAAK stands for “Promoting Excellence in Kern.”

Tuesday’s event was held in the Harvey Auditorium at Bakersfield High School.

The district said this year, more than 300 individuals were nominated in 42 categories. Those categories include Best Athlete, Best Scholar and Best Student-Produced News Broadcast, which went to the crew at East Bakersfield High.

“I really love being part of the team, and I really want to be in the news industry one day so this is really like helped me a lot with everything,” said Aliyah Ramirez, a senior at East Bakersfield High.

Congratulations to all of the PEAAK award winners!