BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –The St. George Greek Orthodox Church is hosting the annual Greek Food Festival in October, according to organizers.

Organizers said the food festival will be held at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church on Truxtun Avenue. The event is to take place on Oct. 14 from 4 to 10 p.m., Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature live music, shopping, church tours and a bounce house, according to organizers. Guests will be able to purchase Greek foods such as gyro sandwiches, lamb shanks, vegetarian fare, Greek coffee and Greek pastries.

Organizers said admission is $5 and children under 12 enter free. For more information click here.