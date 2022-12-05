BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday, Dec. 7 is KGET’s annual Day of Giving for Children’s Miracle Network and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

KGET is teaming up with the Lauren Small Children’s Center at Bakersfield Memorial to help raise funds to purchase equipment that will further enhance medical for children in Kern County. All funds pledged on Wednesday in Kern County stays in Kern County.

Over the past 30 years, donations have helped create what essentially is a hospital within a hospital in the Lauren Small Children’s Center.

On Wednesday, 17 News will share stories of local kids whose lives were saved, because of the generosity of our community.

The Day of Giving for Children’s Miracle Network begins at 5 a.m. on 17 News at Sunrise and continues through 17 News at 6 at 7 p.m.

Call to donate at 661-336-0500 or text keyword BABIES to 51555.

You can also donate today to the Childrens Miracle Network and Lauren Small Children’s Center at this link.