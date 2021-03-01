2021 Lightning in a Bottle festival canceled due to COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Lightning in a Bottle festival has been canceled this year due to COVID-19.

Organizers say the music festival, which was also canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, will return in 2022 and will take place over the Memorial Day weekend at Buena Vista Lake.

“Unfortunately, we are still in the throes of this pandemic and despite promising vaccine news for later this year, we believe 2021 is still too soon for a safe and fun festival,” organizers said in a notice. “The experience of Lightning in a Bottle has always been about exploration, discovery, and connection. It’s all about being socially close, not distanced. It’s about very few rules and regulations, not a long list of guidelines. We have no intention of diluting the LIB experience, so we’ve made the decision that Lightning in a Bottle will not be returning this year.”

In place of a live event, the team said it will hold a virtual festival this Memorial Day Weekend.

Organizers said they are working to re-imagine what Lightning in a Bottle is and can be and are very excited about the ideas they’re coming up with for next year’s festival.

“We’re confident that when things return to normal, we’re gonna put on one of the wildest shows we’ve ever done. It’s gonna be bonkers. But for now, we will have to keep virtually dancing for just a bit longer,” the team said.

People who have requested a ticket transfer will receive a direct email with more details, according to the team.