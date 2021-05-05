2021 Cinco de Mayo events and deals

Today is Cinco de Mayo, and several local businesses are holding events or providing deals this week in recognition of the holiday.

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862, during which the Mexican army defeated invading French forces despite being outnumbered.

Here’s a list of events and deals:

TODAY

Fresco Mexican Grill: The restaurants is offering you $5 to use at either location when you place an online order of at least $10 from its website or mobile app. Just use the code cincodemayo on the checkout screen and your $5 credit will be applied.

Elements Venue and MG Events: They are holding their Cinco de Mayo by The Fountain at 4 p.m. at the historic Ice House, located at 3401 34th St. The band Mento Buru will headline the event, which will also include food, a DJ and more. General admission in advance is $15 and $20 the day of if available. Reserved seating tickets, which includes a three-taco plate, souvenir lanyard and reserved indoor seating, are $25 in advance and $30 the day of if available. To purchase tickets or for more information, click here.

La Mina Cantina: The restaurant is holding a celebration today with live music, DJs as well as food and drink specials. Admission is $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Only those 21 years old or older are allowed to attend. To reserve a VIP table, call 661-332-1172.

SATURDAY

Dorner Family Vineyard: The Tehachapi vineyard is holding a celebration from 12-6 p.m. at the property, located at 18274 Old Ranch Rd. Food will be available from Claudia’s Catering. Wines and sangrias will also be up for sale. There will be live music and more than a dozen vendors will be selling items at the event. For more information, visit dornerfamilyvineyard.com.