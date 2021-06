BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2021 Bridal Expo is happening this Sunday at the Lemcado Event Center from 1-5 p.m.

Brides and grooms can expect to find everything from flowers, cakes, place settings, wedding dresses and more.

“Weddings can be stressful and we have the very best wedding professionals at our event to make decision making easy,” organizer Kevin Rush said.

Admission is $15 and parking for the event is free. The Lemcado Event Center is located at 12557 Jomani Drive.